COQUILLE — While the coronavirus has disrupted all facets of life, cows — and local dairy farms — have yet to feel an impact.
“Our production hasn’t changed but for the dairy farm. If you have 300 animals or you have 200 animals or 40 or 50 animals, you can’t turn them off like a switch. If they’re putting milk out you can’t turn them off,” said Thomas Brown of Myrtle Lane Dairy, LLC. “It’s a daily grind there just as much as any time.”
Aside from general precautions for workers, for Brown and other local dairy farmers, the coronavirus has not greatly altered any day-to-day operations. Brown has about 280 cows and each day there are still the tasks of milking, feeding and other maintenance operations that need to be completed.
While things are fine in the present, the greater question is what will things look like in the next weeks and months to come.
“I think that’s the big unknown and we don’t know. I don’t even think the experts know. And are we going to have a market for our milk? If we don’t have a market for our milk I think they would call and say you’re done and we would have to find a way to shut our cows off which is no small thing. You would have to slaughter them or — there’s no place for them to go,” said Brown.
Predicting the uncertain future of the milk industry has been on the mind of farmers far before COVID-19 came into the consciousness.
The fear of milk being left behind as popular alternatives such as soy milk, oat milk and rice milk gain a foothold is a fear that permeates throughout the dairy industry.
“What is it, the almond milk and all this other generic crap. Everybody is drinking it. It’s cheaper or whatever, everybody thinks it’s healthier,” said John Mast at Mast Farms Inc. “We’re not a very big dairy so, like the logging, they’re slowly running us out of business. This has been happening.”
Over at Lee Valley Dairy, where there are 300 cows, it is more of the same. The concerns are rooted in what the future holds.
“If we had thousands of cases in Coos County we would probably be a lot more concerned, of course. So we feel fortunate it hasn’t affected us too much. But it’s probably going to affect the bottom line here soon with the economics,” said Bob Ross.
“Especially with how we’re producing a product, an organic product, that’s a little higher value. When people can’t afford the higher value it’s going to hit us harder than some.”
But as Ross lines up what is to come and prepares as best he can, he is happy that the cows are still healthy.
“I mean, the cows don’t know any different. We do run the cows through a foot bath but it has nothing to do with coronavirus,” said Ross with a laugh. “They’re not washing their hands extra special or anything like that. But us as the caregivers are trying to be a little more careful.”
