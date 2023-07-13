A 2010 Graduate of the Oregon Coast Culinary School recently earned himself a gold medal and coveted title of “Global Chef of the Americas.”
Chef Reilly Meehan competed at the Worldchefs Global Chefs Challenge Regional Semi-Final culinary competition in Santiago, Chile. This challenge is known for attracting top culinary talents from around the world who demonstrate their prowess in the kitchen and exhibit adaptability under pressure.
Chef Meehan's culinary creations exemplified these requirements, impressing the judges and securing his first-place finish. Chef Meehan will now move on to compete in the Global Chefs Challenge Finals, which will take place in Singapore in October 2024.
“It's so much fun to meet people from all over, travel somewhere new and really challenge myself,” Meehan said.
Meehan told “The World” that during the latest competition, he was tasked to compose three multi-course dinners which included a seafood starter course, a veal entrée and a dessert course using mango, tea and chocolate.
Although Meehan is a savory chef, he suspected it was his skill at making the dessert which took him to the top of the competition. He competed as a pastry chef when he was on a youth competition team in Oregon, and still enjoys making desserts.
“I think that's one of the things that set me apart for sure,” Meehan said.
The chef said he enjoys the creative process coming up with dishes and researching how different flavors come together.
When Meehan isn’t competing, he is working full-time as a private chef and content creator. He has also been a chef at a fining dining restaurant at the Ritz Carlton, as well as a “super bougie” donut popup shop, and at The Bohemian Club in San Francisco.
Meehan gives a lot of credit to the Oregon Coast Culinary Institute, which is housed at Southwestern Community College, for giving him the tools to become a topnotch chef. One of Meehan’s instructors was Chef Randy Torres, who has since become OCCI’s Executive Director.
“The instruction that I got, particularly from Chef Torres, was just incredible,” Meehan said.
“The way he runs that program sets you up for success – obviously by learning all of the fundamentals – but also through the connections that he has. The way he pushes students is really invaluable,” Chef Meehan said.
Chef Torres said it’s a big deal to see his students go on to become successful chefs.
“It's the reason why you do what you do,” the OCCI executive director said. “When you see them reach heights like that, it is quite the feeling.”
“Chef Meehan has always been inspiring from a very young age. And now he's in his adulthood of being a chef and he's still inspiring, so I am very proud,” Torres said.
The Oregon Coast Culinary Institute is a professionally accredited culinary institution and is committed to nurturing culinary talent and shaping the next generation of talented chefs.
Read next week’s issue for more information about OCCI and the lunch events students will be hosting over the summer.
