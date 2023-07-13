Chef Reilly Meehan

 Courtesy photo

A 2010 Graduate of the Oregon Coast Culinary School recently earned himself a gold medal and coveted title of “Global Chef of the Americas.”

Chef Reilly Meehan competed at the Worldchefs Global Chefs Challenge Regional Semi-Final culinary competition in Santiago, Chile. This challenge is known for attracting top culinary talents from around the world who demonstrate their prowess in the kitchen and exhibit adaptability under pressure.

