COOS BAY — In solidarity with the Women’s March in Washington, dozens of local community members rallied together Saturday to advocate for women’s rights in downtown Coos Bay.
Crowds of people surrounded U.S. Highway 101 near the Coos Bay Boardwalk holding their signs up high and chanting for women’s rights and equality. Nationwide, this year’s march focused on addressing issues including violence against women, universal healthcare, and disenfranchised voters.
People gather Saturday in solidarity with the nation-wide Women's March in downtown Coos Bay.
Twenty-two year old Hunter Delatorre, of Coquille, said she wanted to join the rally and offer her support for women everywhere. In particular, she said she wanted to spread a message to women who have come under scrutiny that are survivors of sexual abuse, assault or violence that she believes them.
“I just want to be a voice for others who feel like they cannot come forward because of what they’ve been through,” Delatorre said.
Despite recent allegations of bigotry around leaders of Women’s March Inc., a non-profit organization associated with the Washington D.C. Women’s March, communities around the country continued on with their rallies in support of women.
Facebook page Indivisible of Coos County, promoted the 2019 Coos Bay women’s march and called on participants to practice safe, peaceful rallying techniques.
“I hope that everyone that saw us today felt motivated to educate themselves on women’s issues and to join the fight for women’s rights and equality,” Delatorre said.