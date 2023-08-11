The excitement was palpable as children sat inside a planetarium at the North Bend Library.
“Ooh! Whoa. I know what that planet that is. Earth is my favorite! Are we going to see Pluto?”
The Oregon Museum of Science and Industry brought the portable planetarium to the North Bend Public Library as part of their Summer Reading Program.
It gave local children a unique experience to view the sun, moon and planets. Children who attended the program got to gaze up into the sky above Oregon before taking a journey through the solar system.
“So this is how the sky looks, right? But we are in my special computer, so I'm going to do something special. The first thing I'm going to do is I'm going turn off our atmosphere,” said OMSI outreach educator Marco Anderson.
Anderson gave fun facts to the audience as they looked at the screen from inside the air-filled circular theatre.
Children learned that Mercury doesn’t have an atmosphere. Every time it is hit by an object, it gets a new crater. Venus is the hottest planet and its’ methane gas smells like rotten eggs. Jupiter is the largest planet and has the most moons. Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune all have rings but Saturn’s are the brightest.
OMSI teacher Anderson said the Portland-based museum takes their portable planetarium to various locations throughout the State of Oregon to teach lessons during the summer.
“It’s really cool. I’ve gotten to meet a lot of people and gotten experiences I wouldn’t have had otherwise,” Anderson said. “It’s also fun to see the children’s reactions. It’s not going to be everyone’s jam, but some of them were super into it. That’s why getting exposure to different lessons like this is nice, because as a kid you never know what you are going to like.”
North Bend Public library staff worked in collaboration with OMSI to offer the program to local children. The library hosts a variety of programs for children and adults throughout the summer.
For more information about upcoming events at the North Bend Library, choose the library link on the City of North Bend website, visit the library at 1800 Sherman Avenue, or call (541) 756-0400.
