COOS COUNTY — Businesses around town have partnered with the Coos Bay-North Bend Visitor Convention Bureau in an effort to welcome visitors to the area for the Class 3A State Basketball Tournament.
Each participating business will put out a welcome sign in their windows and store fronts to welcome individual teams who have traveled to the Bay Area for the tournament. Signs will be decorated in the school colors of visiting teams.
“This tournament is a big boost to our economy at a time we consider ‘off-season,' bringing in around $350,000-$400,000 in economic impact through hotel stays, dining out, gas, shopping and visiting some of our attractions,” Janice Langlinais with the VCB said.
Participating businesses and their teams include:
Oregon Pacific Bank: Burns girls
Books by the Bay: Salem Academy girls
North Point Realty: Blanchet Catholic girls
Petal to the Metal Flowers: Clatskanie girls
Painted Zebra: Warrenton girls
Juul Insurance Co. OR NB VIC: Brookings-Harbor girls
Visitor's Information Center: Vale girls
Vintage 101: Oregon Episcopal girls
Engles Furniture: De La Salle North Catholic boys
Ken Ware Chevrolet; Santiam Christian boys
America's Mattress: Dayton boys
Bay Appliances: Pleasant Hill boys
Vinny’s: Nyssa boys
Electric Hospital: Clatskanie boys
Pony Village Mall: Sutherlin boys
H & R Block: Amity boys
In addition to the several businesses supporting individual teams, a number of local businesses will be offering discounts and gift certificates. Local businesses will also provide snacks and gifts items to include in the coaches bags presented to each team. Some of those businesses include the Best Western Holiday Hotel, The Mill Casino-Hotel, Pancake Mill, Dave’s Pizza, Outdoor-In, Dungeness Crab Commission, Cardinal Services, Vend West, Remax, Umpqua Bank, the Coos Bay Visitor Information Center and North Bend Lanes/Back Alley Pub.