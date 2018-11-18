COOS COUNTY – As temperatures begin to drop and the weather around Coos County becomes cooler, local businesses are reminding residents to be mindful and safe when it comes to staying warm this holiday season.
With a wide range of heating systems available today, homeowners are presented now more than ever with a variety of options for their heating and cooling needs.
Jay Farr, owner of Farr’s True Value Hardware, said it’s this time of year where he sees business ramp up as customers are beginning to install or service their heating stoves in preparation for winter next month.
“We’ve done a pretty good job of educating customers on stocking up early,” Farr said. “The pellet mills only have so much capacity and when it’s cold the roads can get slippery and there a ways away.”
In addition to having extra fuel on hand, Farr said residents should also make sure their chimneys are cleaned out to avoid any hazardous buildup. The store, which sells, installs and services gas, wood and pellet stoves, also has materials available for cleaning.
Farr notes that when doing a self-cleaning that you have some sort of container set underneath to collect the falling debris. Doing so he said will prevent the fallen material from clogging up your stove. It’s also important to check for leaks in the exhaust pipe and gaskets on the stove’s door.
“If you did have a chimney fire shutting down the stove will make a different, but not if the gasket leaks,” Farr said. “If you can’t close the door with a dollar bill in it and feel resistance as you pull the dollar bill out all around the door then you got an air leak there.”
Along with cleaning and maintenance, Farr recommends residents install a smoke and carbon monoxide detector in their homes. With gas stoves, the risk for carbon monoxide poisoning does exist in the event the stove is damaged, poorly vented or leaking.
According to the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal website, residents should install a carbon monoxide alarm in each bedroom or within 15 feet outside each sleeping area. It’s recommended that these alarms get replaced every five years and are tested once a month.
David Boom, of Pacific Air Comfort in Coquille, said it’s important to keep heating and cooling units clear of debris. From previous home visits, Boom said he’s seen items piled on top of furnaces and HVAC units and reminds residents to avoiding doing so.
“You should always keep things away from (HVAC units),” Boom said. “Don’t use them as shortage or shelving inside or outside.”
The family-owned and operated company, Pacific Air, services residential and commercial property throughout western Oregon. According to Boom, the company primarily deals with ducted and non-ducted heat pumps.
For its Coquille office, sales and installation technicians will visit properties from Reedsport to Brookings and consult homeowners on what type of heating system best fits their needs. In the past few weeks, the office has completed a large number of installations in preparation for winter.
Boom also suggests residents clean out their heat pumps and replace air filters to avoid dust and debris from clogging up and causing potential issues. About 80 percent of their service calls are from problems with air filters.
“Plug in electric heaters is another important thing to watch,” Boom said. “Make sure it’s clean and that the cord looks good. These heaters can get really hot and can cause house fires if not properly cared for.”
According to an Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal incident report, there are about 590 homes a year in Oregon that have had fires related to heating units and items.
The department suggests homeowners create and practice their own fire escape plan as another way to stay alert and prepared.