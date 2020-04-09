NORTH BEND — One business renting property from Southwest Oregon Regional Airport is staying positive amid a coronavirus-led economic decline.
“I’m trying to look at the positives as much as I can and feel like the roller coaster will go back up soon,” said Matt Gregory, co-owner of VolleyCART.
This business is one of 33 currently renting property from the regional airport. In an interview last week, the airport’s executive director credited these renters as a big reason why the airport remains stable during the ongoing pandemic. Some of the businesses renting property from SORA include Oregon State Police, Department of Human Services, Bureau of Land Management, FedEx and UPS.
“We have a very stable base of tenants,” explained SORA Executive Director Theresa Cook last week. “In the long term, we have some businesses that aren’t essential services and will feel an impact.”
VolleyCART is one of the renters that is considered non-essential and has felt the impacts of the pandemic already. It has rented property from the airport since 2011 and is in the process of expanding its lease after seeing a 50% growth in sales last year.
“We have a patent on carts for basketball and volleyball, which are manufactured in China right now,” Gregory said, adding that one part of the product is made locally: a whiteboard attached to the cart that coaches can use while on the court. “We buy materials (for the whiteboard) locally and are making that part ourselves.”
As far as the virus affecting business, they saw an immediate hit when “China was shut down,” he said.
“The guy who owns the factory has a second house and couldn’t fly home for a couple weeks,” Gregory recalled. “They are getting back to life over there but we aren’t sure how much longer it will be. Right now we have two orders at the factory … The metal part of our product might be delayed the most though.”
Gregory is worried that the supply chain could also be delayed as flights continue to be canceled, affecting how cargo ships switch out crews.
“I read that one problem is a lot of workers on cargo ships that go back and forth with the containers from China to the U.S. are delayed because a lot of flights are canceled,” he said. “The container ships … have to change the crew at some point because they don’t work all year long.”
He hopes that their orders will be filled by May or June. If not, because sales have “basically gone to nothing,” supplies aren’t out of stock yet.
“We sell to high school, colleges and club teams,” he said. “Since all schools are closed around the country and you can’t have sports practice right now, there are no sales.”
Even though the pandemic has been devastating for sales, he said this time of year isn’t busy and “if we were going to be hit with something like this, this is the best time to happen."
“This isn’t a busy time of year, so we lucked out,” he said. “Our sales are in the second half of the year when most people for volleyball and basketball buy their equipment. If things recover by then, we’re looking pretty good.”
Until they see how the pandemic develops and how it impacts business in the future, VolleyCART plans on staying as a renter at the airport like it has for almost the past decade.
“We like it at the airport,” Gregory said. “The people we work with at the airport are nice and they work well with all the businesses there … It’s tough to know what the future is, but I think we will be able to weather the storm.”
