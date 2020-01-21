COOS COUNTY — With influenza escalating across the country and preventing some donors from giving, and winter weather threatening to cancel blood drives, the American Red Cross now has a critical shortage of type O blood and needs donors to restock the shelves.
In response to the shortage, Red Cross has extended its urgent call for donors of all blood types to give blood or platelets.
Currently, the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of type O blood available for patient emergencies and medical treatments. Type O positive blood is the most transfused blood type and can be given to Rh-positive patients of any blood type. While just 7 % of the U.S. population has type O negative blood, it can be transfused to patients with any blood type and is what hospital staff reach for during emergencies when there isn’t time to determine a patient’s blood type.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities in Coos County include:
Bandon
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 1 p.m.-6 p.m., Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 355 Oregon Ave.
Coos Bay
Tuesday, Jan. 28: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Empire Hall, 1988 Newmark Ave
Wednesday, Jan. 29: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Empire Hall, 1988 Newmark Ave
North Bend
Thursday, Jan. 23: 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., North Bend High School, 2323 Pacific Ave.
Friday, Jan. 24: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Pony Village Mall, 1611 Virginia Ave
Wednesday, Feb. 5: 12 p.m.-6 p.m., The Mill Casino, 3201 Tremont Ave
Thursday, Feb. 6: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Church of Christ, 2761 Broadway