Timberwolf musicians took to the stage at one of their favorite places to play in early June.
“Dance all night. Play all day. Don’t you worry ‘bout what they say,” the local band members sang during their recent performance at Coney Station in Coos Bay.
The longtime musicians like to shake things up on the Oregon Coast by playing familiar, upbeat songs that gets their audience dancing and singing along.
Timberwolf was first formed in 1982. Neil Griffin is a founding member and continues to play today.
Musician Rich McCarty came into the band in 1987.
“We are having so much fun, we just kept it going,” he said.
The band is based in Coos Bay and plays as far as Newport, Roseburg and Brookings. Their current members include Neil Griffin, Rich McCarty, Brian Bryan and Ronn Lentz.
The Coos community has continued to support the Timberwolf band throughout the four decades they have played by attending their shows and booking them for private events.
“To me, I think it’s just about connecting with people,” McCarty said. “We've always said there are probably bands that play better than us. But we really enjoy the people that we play for.”
The band interacts with their audience and runs an open stage. Sometimes members of the audience will be invited to come up on stage and sing along to their favorite songs.
“We have an extensive song list. Everything's danceable and popular,” said band member Brian Bryan.
Timberwolf plays AC/DC, Merle Haggard and everything in between, he said.
The local musicians have taken pieces of what they’ve learned through the many years they have been playing together to form their playlists today.
“It's funny because over the years we've been different bands, if that makes sense,” McCarty said.
“In the eighties, we were actually an eighties rock band. We were doing ZZ Top and Led Zeppelin and Lynyrd Skynyrd.” he said. “Then when country got really popular with Garth Brooks we were a straight country band for a whole bunch of years and had a good time with that.”
When Timberwolf brought Ronn Lentz’s saxophone into the band, they added some oldies from the 50s and 60s.
“We’ve got an element of that now. So basically, it's whatever the audience would like. It's very versatile,” McCarty said.
The band performs at many different venues from big casinos, to local restaurants and bars, to private events like weddings or family reunions.
“I think our rapport with the audience is a major reason why people like us. They get to know us, and they know we're not bad guys,” Bryan said.
The band has performed about a half dozen weddings for the same family.
“You get connected with those people,” McCarty said. “We've got a lot of those connections over the 40 years that just don't go away.”
Timberwolf has a busy upcoming summer schedule. To keep up-to-date with upcoming performances, view their Facebook page at Timberwolf Musicians.
