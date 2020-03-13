As events across the nation are canceled or postponed due to concerns regarding the COVID-19 outbreak, local events on Oregon’s South Coast are facing a similar fate.
Earlier this week Governor Kate Brown made a public health mandate that any gatherings of 250 people or more are two be canceled or postponed for the next month in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Many local gatherings have taken heed of the governor’s mandate and have canceled or postponed events.
Coos Bay
In accordance with the Governor Brown’s public health order the Egyptian Theatre will be closed for the next 30 days. The theater hopes to reschedule events that were planned for that 30-day period during the late spring, or early summer.
Coos Bay Public Library will will be closed starting Monday for four weeks. The closure will coincide with school closures mandated by Governor Brown.
The 2020 Clambake Music Festival, which was scheduled to begin Friday, March 13, at The Mill-Casino Hotel & RV Park, has been canceled. The festival board will meet this weekend to determine its next steps and will reach out to people once a plan is in place.
Emmanuel Episcopal Church has suspended public worship services from March 15-29, after a potential exposure to COVID-19 on the church's property. All meetings, including PEO, choir practice, preschool board meetings, and the vestry retreat are also suspended. The preschool and food cupboard will continue operating under the guidance and revised protocols of Coos Health and Wellness and the Oregon Office of Childcare. There will also be a thorough cleaning and sanitization of the preschool areas.
The March 19 Social Services Connect meeting at the Coos History Museum has been postponed until further notice.
The Dolphin Playhouse is canceling its shows this weekend, and will be contacting ticket holders about the events cancellation.
The Egyptian Theatre is closed for at least the next 30 days and all planned events at the venue during that time have been canceled.
Charleston
In consideration of the health of volunteers, visitors, and staff, The Charleston Marine Life Center will be closed from March, 15 - 31.
Coquille
The Coquille Valley Art Association Trunk Show has been canceled and will be rescheduled.
Reedsport/Lakeside
Government offices in Reedsport and Lakeside are staying open with business as usual at this time. Both cities are monitoring the situation and taking precautions as needed.
Lakeside City Manager Andrew Carlstrom said that if people were feeling sick and need to pay bills, they can drop the payment through the mail slot.
The St. Patrick's Day Trivia Challenge at Mindpower Gallery, in Reedsport, has been postponed by popular request. The event will be held once a new date is determined.
Reedsport schools will be closed from March 16 until April 1. The staff at Highland Elementary and Reedsport Community Charter School have been taking care to clean and wipe down rooms on a regular basis. Superintendent Jon Zwemke said they are being aware, and cautious of the situation.
Lower Umpqua Hospital will be following guidelines from the Oregon Health Department, Douglas County Health Department, and CDC. They posted a message on their Facebook page stating that they are taking extra steps to ensure the continued health and safety of patients and staff, as well as the community. They encourage everyone to follow the safety precautions of hand washing; avoiding touching the eyes, nose and mouth; covering coughs and sneezes; and other guidelines.
The Lower Umpqua Hospital has also cancelled all upcoming public events through the end of March.
The Highland Parent's Organization has postponed its meet and greet with the Reedsport Police Department. The event will be rescheduled after they coordinate with Police Chief Matt Smart.
Bandon
All nonessential meetings, assemblies and activity trips are canceled for the Bandon School District, including sports, music and other field trips, for the next four weeks.
The upcoming Bandon Rockfish Festival, scheduled for March 27-28, will be canceled. The event, scheduled by the Port of Bandon, will be rescheduled to sometime in October, hopefully. In addition, all farmers markets will be held outside of the Old Town Marketplace, weather permitting, until further notice.
The Bandon Visitors Center will be changing its hours as a result of the Coronavirus. Many of the volunteers at the visitors center are elderly, and are concerned about contact with visitors. The visitors center has not released what its new hours will be, but it will be open as much as possible, said Chamber CEO Margaret Pounder.
The Bandon Historical Society has postponed its March 14 “Tales from the Cemetery" program.
The Langlois Lions Club has canceled its annual Spaghetti Feed.
The Bandon Showcase concert featuring the Arcis Saxophone Quartet on March 21 at the Sprague Theater has been canceled.
Movies at the Sprague Theater have also been canceled.
The Bandon Earth Day celebration, set for April 19 at the Old Town Marketplace has been canceled.
Across the state
In a press release from the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems, which represents the state’s 62 acute care hospitals, President and CEO Becky Hultberg reminded the public that the number one prevention to stop COVID-19’s spread is by washing your hands and practicing social distancing.
“We support the governor’s decision to limit large public gatherings to no more than 250 people and promote flexible work schedules to reduce interpersonal contact,” the release said. “These steps are recommended by public health experts and will help protect populations that are particularly at-risk – older adults, those with underlying health conditions, and the unhoused. If you have questions about COVID-19, we recommend seeking credible information through the Oregon Health Authority.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In