After a long pandemic-induced hiatus from live theater, Little Theatre on the Bay presents a USO-style “Tribute to Veterans” Show over Memorial Day weekend at the historic Liberty Theatre in North Bend. The band is led by guitarist Fred Corbett, along with Mark Isenhart, Becky Bell-Greenstreet, Steve Krajcir and Kevin Dean. They will accompany both soloists and a chorus of community singers, ranging in age from late '20s to early '80s, many of whom have participated in this USO show since it started in 2016.
Tap your toes to patriotic and familiar songs from the 1940s, '50s and early '60s. Jill Hayner-Thompson is the emcee of this family-friendly “Tribute to our veterans.”
Director Josie Reid said “this show is styled after the ‘USO Canteens’ which entertained servicemen in World War II. The show has been well received in the past by grateful veterans and their families, and patrons are invited to wear their service caps or jackets emblazoned with their branch of military.” Patriotic songs will feature solos, group numbers, sing-alongs and even a comedy song.
Little Theatre on the Bay wants to recognize its patrons and sponsors for their generous support by offering this show free of charge, as a thank-you to our community and honor all the men and women who serve to protect the country.
This is a “feel good” show which will have you smiling along as the music entertains you on stage. The show dates are May 27 at 7 p.m. and May 28 and 29 at 2 p.m. The doors open one hour prior to the show.
Sponsors include Three Rivers Casino and Resort, Russ Clark State Farm Insurance, Coos Bay Toyota and BnT Promotions.
Tickets can be secured at website: www.thelibertytheatre.org, or at the box office located at 2100 Sherman Avenue, open on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and one hour before show, or call the theater at 541-756-4336.
A hearing loop system has been installed which will help those with hearing loss enjoy the shows and hear dialogue better. The theater also has a new LED lighting system which brightens up the stage.
