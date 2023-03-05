John Adamson as Miss Trunchbowl with kids.jpg

Little Theatre on the Bay (LTOB) presents Roald Dahl’s “Matilda the Musical” in 9 performances from March 10th through March 26th at the Liberty Theatre in North Bend, Oregon.

Performances are at 7:00 PM Fridays and Saturdays and 2:00 PM on Sundays. Tickets online at thelibertytheatre.org or at the box office on Tuesdays 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM and one hour prior to each show. Tickets for children 12 and under are half-price.



