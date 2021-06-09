“Love Letters” by A.R. Gurney opens June 11 and runs for one weekend only, live and in person at the Liberty Theater in North Bend, with CDC and Oregon Health Authority recommendations in place.
An acclaimed and renowned modern play, “Love Letters” has had multiple Broadway productions, a television adaption and was even a Pulitzer-Prize finalist for drama.
Simple, yet powerful, the story follows two characters Andrew Makepeace Ladd III and Melissa Gardner, through a life-long love affair recounted through their letters. The characters will be portrayed by three sets of actors during the three-show run. LTOB regulars, Michael and Aymee Pedder will take on the roles at 7 p.m. Friday, June 11. New to the Theatre, John Beane and Brenda Sund will take over the roles at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 12. The final performance at 2 p.m., Sunday, June 13, will featur Arnie and Arlene Roblan. The show is directed by Randy Aronson and assistant director, Michele Moore.
As poignant today as ever, the lovers are forever physically apart though spiritually connected as they share with each other life’s joys and struggles, ultimately learning that happiness is found in the relationships we build over our lifetime.
Don’t miss this unique theatrical format that combines the art of storytelling with the nostalgic beauty of first loves. This is LTOB’s first in-person show since the Liberty Theatre went dark in March 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions. The event is free to LTOB members. If you are not currently a member, you can join by calling 541-756-4336 or visiting www.thelibertytheatre.org. Annual memberships are just $10 per person. Members can reserve a ticket to the show at www.thelibertytheatre.org. More information can be obtained by calling the theatre office at 541-756-4336. The box office is now open for walk up service Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1p.m.
This show is generously sponsored by Three Rivers Casino. LTOB is also partnering with Restaurant O to provide a three-course meal for theatre goers at a discounted price. See the menu and get more information about the promotion on www.thelibertytheatre.org
The Little Theatre on the Bay is in the process of undertaking a multi-year/multi-phase capital campaign to enhance and expand North Bend’s historic Liberty Theatre. This 97-year-old treasure serves as the premier community theatre and performing arts venue in the North Bend/Coos Bay area.
LTOB is a non-profit organization whose mission is “to cultivate the arts in Coos County.” The roots of the LTOB were formed in 1947 when a group of actors joined together to produce live radio plays in the greater North Bend/Coos Bay area. The popularity of these programs led this grass roots group to coalesce into a formal organization one year later. The next step in their organizational evolution took place in 1951 when the LTOB received 501(c)(3) tax exempt recognition from the IRS.
