Forty years after its debut, “Little Ole Opry on the Bay” is still gathering audiences in droves at the Liberty Theatre in North Bend.
Music director Les Engle, who was there when the summer variety began in 1982, said, “This year, we’ve got something for everybody. Little bit of country, little bit of Rock ‘n Roll…. Take your pick or take it all in."
Based on Nashville’s “Grand Ole Opry,” LTOB’s version also features a live band, dancers and singers of all ages. A comedy team provides “down home” comic relief between acts. Patrons from all over Oregon and the U.S. arrive year after year to see this heartwarming production. Special guest saxophonist this year will be local sensation Isaiah Kingery.
The themed shows will be different each of the four weekends in July. Saturdays start at 7 p.m. with a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. Doors open one hour before the show. July 9-10 is “Country,” July 16-17 is “Fifties,” July 23-24 is “More Country” and July 30-31 is “Director’s Choice.” A quick sampling of tunes from different shows includes “Rama Lama Ding Dong” sung by the popular Young Bucs and “Let’s Have a Party” by Becky Armistead; “Country Sunshine” by reigning Miss Coos County Sammie Huffman and “Highway 40 Blues” by Brian Hampton. Director’s Choice will be a combination of the shows, with material decided on by the team of directors.
Longtime dancer/choreographer/singer Kallie Mill is in charge of the most experienced dancers, who come from different Coos County high schools.
“These girls are so full of energy,” she said, “and are so talented that you will be enjoying every minute of their time on stage!”
The older dancers include: Camila Torres-Zepeda, NBHS, Aliyah White, Winter Lakes HS, Jimena Torres, NBHS, Caylee Renard, NBHS, Chloe Moore, NBHS, Amy Greig, NBHS and Hailey Lowas, MHS.
Working with the elementary and middle school youth, teaching them basic steps and routines is 16-year-old Chloe Moore. Although just in her teens herself, she has extensive experience already, being onstage in a variety of shows for the past nine years. Although young, some have already been on stage in previous productions: Finnley Johnston, Mikayla Callaway, Emma Warr, Olivia Roberts, Harper Baker, Lyla Davidson, Sadie Green, Mia Camacho, Gwendolyn Chan, Charlotte Trosper, Peyton Johnson, and Sayjal Singh.
The third weekend will feature the tiniest dancers, ages 7 and under: Leah Ford, Lily Ford, Isabella Simpson, Iliana Simpson and Isaiah Simpson, with Ali Randle as choreographer.
In 1981, after a trip to Nashville to see the “Grand Ole Opry,” Suzie Walberg Newton got the inspiration to bring that big show back to her own community. At the time, she said she was “enthralled by the whole thing, and…how you could do that in any small town.” So, the next year, she recruited musicians and dancers to put on a new kind of show from the regular plays that were being held at Little Theatre on the Bay.
Of the original people involved in the early days, three remain: Guitarist Fred Corbett, comedy team leader Dr Jill Hanson and Engle, while show director Shirley Kintner has been involved for over 15 years, with 30 years as a performer herself.
Kintner explains some of the reasons the show is so well-loved.
“This family-friendly show features veteran performers and talented newcomers that are sure to please," she said. "It’s some of Coos County’s finest talent, with other specialty musicians from around the state who are invited to play.”
She noted that “All your friends and neighbors will be there too. Come celebrate Little Ole Opry’s 40th year with us!”
