On May 2, Lincoln School held a ceremony dedicating their “Little Library” to Donna Parry, long time educational assistant at Lincoln School of Early Learning.
Parry is a long-time resident of Coquille and has worked with Coquille School District for over 50 years. Parry has often quipped, “I never graduated from kindergarten!” in reference to her career with the Coquille School District. Parry has tutored many children with reading, loves books and welcomes children and families into Lincoln School every day, rain or shine.
Tim Sweeney, Coquille School District superintendent, presented Parry with books to fill the library with, as teachers stood by cheering her on. After the brief ceremony, all the children in Lincoln School thanked Parry with a song, and she was able to present each child with a book to take home.
The “Little Library” at Lincoln School enjoys a lettered history. It began service at the Family Center on the Southwestern Oregon Community College Campus where it had been placed as a dedication to Laurie Potts, long time champion for early learning in the region. When the Family Center was closed, the library journeyed to Coquille, to be refurbished and re-dedicated to another champion.
The “Little Library” is on the National Registry of “Little Free Libraries” a non-profit organization with more than 100,000 registered Little Free Library book-sharing boxes worldwide. For more information on how to build or register a library visit their website here: https://littlefreelibrary.org/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In