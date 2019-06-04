COOS BAY — The Oregon State University College of Forestry is inviting southern Oregon residents to provide input regarding the Elliott State Forest at “listening sessions” scheduled next month in North Bend, Reedsport and Roseburg. The listening sessions are part of an OSU-led exploratory phase to assess the feasibility of converting the Elliott into a research forest.
The sessions are scheduled 6:30-8 p.m., at the following locations:
Tuesday, June 4: North Bend Library, 1800 Sherman Ave., North Bend;
Wednesday, June 5: Umpqua Discovery Center, 409 Riverfront Way, Reedsport;
Thursday, June 6: Douglas County Extension Annex, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg.
Doors for each of the listening sessions will open at 6:00 p.m.
College officials will be on hand to listen to community input regarding the future of the forest, a 91,000-acre parcel in Coos and Douglas counties. Topics for the open discussion could include public access and recreation, conservation, timber harvests, carbon sequestration and educational partnerships.
“Our goal is to gather input so we can develop a shared understanding while offering opportunities to discuss issues related to OSU’s process and intentions, ask questions, and identify opportunities to incorporate a spectrum of views into the management of a world-class research forest,” said Anthony S. Davis, interim dean of the College of Forestry.