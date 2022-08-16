Getting repaired

Construction is underway at Loon Lake Recreation Area, northeast of Coos Bay.

The Bureau of Land Management is pleased to announce that a part of the Loon Lake Recreation Site is now open for weekend camping. Seventeen campsites will be open for camping each Friday, Saturday and Sunday night.

The campsites are available by reservation only. Visitors can begin making reservations through recreation.gov. Sites number 34 through 53 are available. These sites are located in the lower part of the campground nearest to the lake and day use area.

