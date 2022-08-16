The Bureau of Land Management is pleased to announce that a part of the Loon Lake Recreation Site is now open for weekend camping. Seventeen campsites will be open for camping each Friday, Saturday and Sunday night.
The campsites are available by reservation only. Visitors can begin making reservations through recreation.gov. Sites number 34 through 53 are available. These sites are located in the lower part of the campground nearest to the lake and day use area.
There is no potable water available onsite. Visitors should bring all the water they will need for their visit, including drinking water. Non-potable water will run the flush toilets in the day use restrooms.
The day use area also is still open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. The beach and swimming area, picnic tables, charcoal grills, boat ramp, and waterfall trail will be open.
“The water wells and holding tanks are keeping up with demand in the park since we opened for day use in July,” said Steve Lydick, Coos Bay District Manager. “We are excited to open more of the site now that we know we can reliably operate basic facilities for visitors.”
The BLM is opening limited areas in the park while contractors continue work to bring the water treatment system online. The BLM plans to open more campsites later this summer if the water system successfully handles the increased use from limited camping. It is unlikely potable water will be available this season due to construction delays.
The site will remain closed from 11 a.m. on Mondays to 8.a.m. on Fridays. Entering closed areas in the campground is prohibited to protect public safety while work continues on the water treatment and distribution system.
Nearby East Shore Campground is also open on the shore of Loon Lake. Six campsites available on a first come, first served basis. A valid East Shore camping permit also allows entry for one vehicle to Loon Lake Recreation Site for day use.
The BLM closed Loon Lake Recreation Site since 2019. Heavy snow that year toppled trees around the site. Falling trees destroyed the potable water treatment system, a restroom in the day use area, and the maintenance shop. The repairs at the site are being partially funded through the Great American Outdoors Act.
