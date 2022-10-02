Lillies of the Field

Shania Lillie works with troubled horses with the goal of getting them to the point children, including her own, can spend time with the horses.

 Contributed photo

Shania Lillie grew up loving horses and always had a soft spot in her heart for horses others struggled to care for. So it made perfect sense when Lillie and her family moved to Coos County that they would open a horse rescue.

"I grew up with horses and unofficially have been rescuing horses my entire life," she said. "It's just something I always wanted to do. When I got out of the military, I had all the VA benefits, so I said 'I guess I can start the rescue because that's what I wanted to do.'"

1
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Are you happy to see the cooler weather and the change of season?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments