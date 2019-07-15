COOS BAY – South Coast residents gathered at the Coos Bay Boardwalk Friday, joining people around the world in protest of the immigrant detention facilities along the United States' southern border.
The protest, called Lights for Liberty, was part of a worldwide vigil of people calling for the border camps to be closed. People all over the nation participated, as well as people in other countries including the United Kingdom, France, Australia and Israel. Coos Bay participants said there were approximately 800 events happening around the world, though noted they had heard about others not included on the posted list.
In Oregon, there were 23 registered events listed on the Lights for Liberty website.
During the Coos Bay event, approximately two dozen people gathered at the entrance to the Boardwalk along U.S. Highway 101 with signs protesting the facilities. Some had slogans calling out children being separated from their parents, or being denied basic needs and the poor conditions and treatment being reported. Others called for President Donald Trump’s removal from office and accountability from law makers.
During the early stages of the event, the group received a response. Passing drivers honked horns with a few people cheering out windows as they passed or stopped at the light. Several people, though, also called out their support of President Trump and his immigration policy.
Once the sun set, the protesters lit candles as part of a candlelight vigil for those in the camps.
"In solidarity with our sisters and brothers being held in 'detention camps' and the causes that created it, join us," states the event's call to arms. "The U.S. government's 'Profits Before People' attitude needs to end."
Becky Kring, the Coos Bay event's organizer, said what the government is doing is wrong. She noted the facilities are ill-equipped to care for the immigrants and corporations seem to be using them as a way to make money. She added that most of the camps are privately run and are being given thousands of dollars per person.
Jessica Lacey, one of the protesters, added that the administration doesn't seem to care about the people being held. She noted there were members of the Trump administration justifying the reported conditions at the facilities and the lack of basic supplies.
"You can go on YouTube and you can see a member of the Trump administration arguing against why they would put in soap and toothbrushes and beds," Lacey said, "because that's not considered part of the 'Safe and Sane' requirements."
On the day of the event, a protest in Portland posted on the Coos Bay event's Facebook page offering their support and sharing statements from elected officials.
"I am appalled and horrified by the inhumane treatment of migrants, especially migrant children, at our Southern border," said Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici, D-Oregon, 1st District, in a statement. "The President's depraved policies of criminalizing victims of violence and endangering children cast a shameful shadow on this nation."
Sens. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon, and Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, also issued statements giving thanks to the protesters and offering their support to the cause.
Kring said the real national emergency is the camps existing at all, as opposed to the people crossing the border. She noted seeking asylum is not illegal and that many of the immigrants crossing the border are doing so in response to American foreign policy creating turmoil in the governments of their home countries.
"If we minded our own business globally, a lot of people wouldn't have to flee their own countries," she said.
Lacey said the biggest road block to closing the camps and fixing the immigration situation is having people care about others. She said people have a hard time caring about hardship when it isn't happening to them.
"A lot of people don't care what happens to a group of people unless it happens to them," she said. "We saw this with the Bush administration. They didn't give a crap about AIDS until someone close to Barbara Bush got AIDS, then there was a big uproar about it ... Unfortunately, I think it's evolutionary baggage, it's hard for people to care about anyone that's out of their line of sight. But, we have to evolve if we're going to survive; that's just what it comes down to."
The detention facilities are part of President Trump’s policy for dealing with immigrants crossing the southern border and seeking asylum. The facilities have come under heavy criticism by citizens and legislators for poor conditions and the inhumane treatment of the migrants being held there. Many have stated the camps constitute a humanitarian crisis with the United Nations issuing a statement that the conditions were unacceptable and "should not be the norm" for immigration policy.
The Trump Administration has denounced claims of wrongdoing at the facilities, stating that immigrants are being treated well and given everything they need. They have attributed any poor conditions to lack of funding and the need for more money from Congress for immigration.