Liberty Theatre Fundraising event Restaurant O

Construction crew and LTOB members gather behind the historic Liberty Theatre after a concrete slab was cut out of the back wall of the theater to allow construction of a new addition that will include set storage and set building areas and a new green room. Jeanne Woods, second from left, LTOB Restoration Committee chair, Aymee Pedder, next to Woods, LTOB president, LTOB business manager Randy Aronson, to Pedder's right, and others were on hand to celebrate the beginning of Phase IV of the theater's restoration.

 File photo

Broadway Lights is a glamorous fundraising event for the Liberty Theatre restoration project featuring entertainment, wine pairings, hors d’oeuvres and a silent auction at Restaurant O.

The event will be held on Thursday, Sept. 21 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Restaurant O on 260 S. Broadway in Coos Bay.

1
0
0
0
1





Online Poll

Are you ready for the change from summer to fall?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments