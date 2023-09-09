Broadway Lights is a glamorous fundraising event for the Liberty Theatre restoration project featuring entertainment, wine pairings, hors d’oeuvres and a silent auction at Restaurant O.
The event will be held on Thursday, Sept. 21 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Restaurant O on 260 S. Broadway in Coos Bay.
The fundraiser will support phase seven of the project benefitting the youth theatre and program center. It will provide additional rehearsal space for the growing LTOB STARS youth theatre program and other shows.
In addition, dressing rooms, restrooms and the costume room will be on the same second story level to provide support for this program center. Access by stairs or a lift from the main floor gives everyone the opportunity to utilize the new spaces.
Those who attend the fundraiser will enjoy delicious food and wine pairings from Restaurant O and listen to some of the great entertainment from LTOB, with singers and musicians like Bradford McKeown, duet with Lyla Davidson and Sheldon Edd, Grant Goodwin, Aymée Pedder, Jessica Crooks and Pete Ortega.
A silent auction includes one-of-a-kind experiences, such as tug boat rides on the bay and the chance to sit on the stage during Christmas Opry, along with beautiful gift baskets and other items.
The Little Theatre on the Bay is a non‐profit organization whose mission is “to cultivate the arts in Coos County.”
Tickets are $125 per person and can be bought at the door, at www.thelibertytheatre.org or at the box office on Tuesday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Box office: 541-756-4336
