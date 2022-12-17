This year, the Lighthouse School in Coos Bay wanted to give back to the community. For the twelve days of school they have in December, the Lighthouse School decided to strike a new initiative called the "12 Days of Giving."
The inspiration for the idea came from school Director Shelley Lake and her staff collaborating to create something that would bring the students and community together.
Before Thanksgiving break, the school administrators sent flyers to parents announcing the idea in the school newsletter. The program asks students to bring in a food item each day for twelve days that the school will donate to local food banks around Coos Bay.
"We've told students and families they can donate all at once; you know, if you wanted to go and buy all twelve items and bring them to the school office, that's fine," Lake said. "But we thought it would be more fun if all the kids brought in one item a day so that they can share the giving experience."
Each day there is a featured item the students are requested to bring in. They are affordable, non-perishable food items, and each classroom has a box for donations. Items to donate in order of asking are cereal, peanut butter, macaroni and cheese, pasta, pasta sauce, tuna, rice, canned vegetables, canned soup, applesauce, canned fruit, and canned or dried beans.
"We had our custodians on our maintenance team build a tree with shelves on it. And so we put the item of the day on one of the shelves so that by the end of the twelve days, we'll have twelve items on the tree here in the front, with all of the donated items beneath it," Lake said. "It's been kind of cute because when kids come into the office, they want to put their item on the shelf as well."
From the custodians to the students, the 12 Days of Giving gives the Lighthouse School a great way to come together. As of December 13, the fourth day of the drive, the school had already collected and donated 355 pounds of food.
"The families are pretty excited. I'm pretty blown away by the amount of volunteers we have and parent involvement," Lake said. "At the end of the day, when the parents come, they like to see the tree too."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In