Lighthouse Christmas

Left to Right - Front Row: Miriam Warren and Josh Martins.  Second Row: Julie Graber (Founding Board Member), Asa Parrish. Standing: Claire Blanc, Scott Martins, Shelley Lake (Director) stand before the Donation tree in the Lighthouse School office.

This year, the Lighthouse School in Coos Bay wanted to give back to the community. For the twelve days of school they have in December, the Lighthouse School decided to strike a new initiative called the "12 Days of Giving."

The inspiration for the idea came from school Director Shelley Lake and her staff collaborating to create something that would bring the students and community together.



