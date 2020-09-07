COOS BAY —While most of the schools on the South Coast will be starting up in the next few weeks, The Lighthouse School has already been in session for a week.
But it’s nothing like past years — from the zones set up on the playground for recess to the footstep decals in the halls keeping students moving in single file to desks being at least six feet apart in the classrooms to only having students in four grades on campus.
The first week of the new learning system was a success, said Shelley Lake, the new director at the public charter school in Bunker Hill.
“Week 1 went well,” Lake said, adding that multiple parents told her they were appreciative during the first board meeting of the new school year Wednesday.
It’s an adjustment all around for students, teachers, administrators and parents, the new normal of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As with other schools on the South Coast and in other counties around the state that qualify, the only full-time on-site learning is for students in kindergarten through third grade, and even within that group there are multiple new rules.
The Lighthouse School had to double its teaching staff to have a 13-1 student-teacher ratio in the classrooms and within those rooms, the desks are spread out. Each grade level has two classrooms and two teachers, who are co-teachers.
Recess is another big change. The students are assigned zones — there are 12 zones in the playground area — with only three or four students per zone to facilitate social distancing. They rotate zones for each of the three recesses so they get to experience different parts of the playground area each day.
Drawing with chalk has been a popular recess activity, Lake said, and some kids play hands-free soccer. The main play structure is taped off, but the students can use the swingset, with every other swing left empty for distancing.
The chalk is part of individual recess bags that each student received, also including wooden blocks, jacks, individual balls and Legos.
After every recess, school staff clean all surfaces that are used, as well as shared equipment like the swings.
In the building, the students stay with their class all day — with almost no interaction with the other classes. They eat lunch in their classroom. The library is closed.
Even the teachers don’t interact much — there is no teachers’ lounge and when they do have meetings, they have them in the gym where they can socially distance, Lake said.
Like the teachers and staff, the students wear their masks all day, even during recess, though there are a few tables set aside where students who don’t want to wear their masks on the playground can sit away from the others — each classroom also includes one desk in a corner where students can sit without their masks on and still participate in the class, Lake said.
Before they ever get to class, the students go through an assessment every morning to make sure they don’t have any of the symptoms of COVID-19. If they do, they go into a quarantine bubble until a parent can come to pick them up.
Teachers also go through an assessment every day. Aside from the students, teachers and staff, nobody else enters the building during the school day. The parents pick up their students outside the building after school.
The school week also has changed. School is held Monday through Thursday, with Friday a day for meetings and teacher development and prep time.
That time is extra important this year because of the other major change.
For years, The Lighthouse School has embraced the Waldorf school method of teaching, with almost no technology. Now technology is the norm.
Students in fourth through eighth grade are entirely in comprehensive distance learning, and all the teachers are posting lesson plans online. Some of the younger students also have chosen to do distance learning, and teacher live-stream their classes for those students.
And the students in the classrooms also have electronic devices to aid in their learning. The school has adopted a number of technology supplements for various subjects.
It’s been a learning curve for everyone, but it’s also an exciting time, Lake said.
“It’s really magical,” she said of having the students in school again after the last school year was cut short during the early stages of the pandemic. “It gives the kids a sense of normalcy when school is in session.”
