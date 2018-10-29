SOUTH COAST — Earlier this month, the Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board selected the Mid Coast Watershed Council to receive a salmon license plate grant.
According to a press release from the Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board, the salmon license plate revenues are generated from the extra fee Oregonians pay when they purchase salmon plates for their vehicles.
Funds from the grant will will restore tidal wetlands by replacing failing tide gates, reconstructing diked tidal channels, and planting native vegetation, resulting in access for coho salmon to an additional 270 acres of critical winter habitat on a working ranch in Coos County. The OWEB grant award totals $808,600.
An additional $370,174 project, also funded by the grant, will help native fish at all stages of their lives access 13 miles of habitat on North Creek, replacing a culvert with a bridge-like structure.
“This project is a great investment of the state’s salmon license plate dollars,” says Meta Loftsgaarden, OWEB’s executive director. “This investment benefits native fish habitat, while also supporting local natural resource jobs.”
In total, the OWEB Board awarded 60 grants totaling $9,226,487 to local organizations statewide to support fish and wildlife habitat and water quality projects using lottery, salmon license plate, and federal Pacific Coastal Salmon Recovery funding provided by the National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration at their October meeting.