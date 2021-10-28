Beginning Wednesday, October 27, the Coos Bay Library will be offering Take and Make Felt Monsters geared towards tweens 10-14. The monsters are an introductory sewing project and involves using a pattern and basic sewing skills. Each kit will contain felt, embroidery floss, a needle, stuffing and a pattern to make the monster. Supplies are limited; kits will be available for pick-up at the library during regular operating hours. The Take and Make kit is part of the library’s ongoing programming for the community.
For information about this program, contact Jennifer Knight at jknight@coosbaylibrary.org or call (541) 269-1101 x 236. For additional information regarding current services being offered by the Coos Bay Public Library, contact the library by calling (541) 269-1101 or by visiting online at http://coosbaylibrary.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In