Coos Bay Public Library, in partnership with Dennis Dater of Bay Area Seniors Computer Club, will co-host Intro to Spreadsheets on two consecutive Fridays from noon-1 p.m. Classes will be held on Friday, July 30, and Friday August 6, via Zoom (virtual meeting software).
In this class, Dater will cover key features used in creating simple spreadsheets including using cells for data input, different mouse features, backstage view, using simple formula shortcuts, relative references, creating charts, and how to open, save and print spreadsheets. In Part Two, we will resume where we left off in Part One.
This free event is designed for those who have never used a spreadsheet program before, have very limited experience or need to be refreshed on the basics. Register once and use same link for both classes. Register @ https://is.gd/FfkOQE
