The Coos Bay Public Library will be offering ¡SPANGLISH!: Spanish Conversational Program via Zoom and in-person. The group meets twice a month: every first Wednesday on Zoom and every third Saturday in the library. December sessions will be Wednesday, December 1, from Noon to 1 p.m. (Zoom) and Saturday, December 18, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. (in-person).
The program is for those who wish to practice their Spanish conversational skills and help other learners in a friendly setting. Attendees will have the opportunity to converse in Spanish as a group for one hour in a casual, informal environment. This is not a class, but organizers will provide ideas for conversational topics. Beginners are welcome.
This program is free and open to anyone who wishes to sharpen their Spanish conversational skills. Register for Wednesday Zoom sessions at https://bit.ly/3bihvqB
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In