Kids and teens can learn to fish at a free program at Topits Park being offered Tuesday, July 12, at 9 a.m. The program is being jointly offered by the Coos Bay Public Library and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. Loaner poles will be available for use. Enter to win a free fishing pole. Licenses required for participants ages 12 and up.
Pre-registration is suggested. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Meet at Topits Park off of Norman Avenue. In the event of rain, the event will be held at the Coos Bay Public Library.
The event is being offered as part of the Coos Bay Public Library’s annual Summer Reading Program. During the summer, the library offers both a reading challenge and programming for all ages which encourage people to read, learn, connect and explore the outdoors. Beginning June 20 and continuing through August 6, participants can enroll in the challenge earn badges, rewards, and a chance to win a grand prize. This year, people can participate either online or using a paper tracking form. Challenge registration is available on the library’s website or at the Coos Bay Public Library.
For information on Summer Reading activities or the Reading Challenge, visit the Coos Bay Public Library’s website at www.coosbaylibrary.org, call (541) 269-1101 x 236 or email Jennifer Knight at jknight@coosbaylibrary.org.
