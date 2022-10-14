Andy Charles will present “An Explanation of Native Columbia Plateau Material Culture” on Wednesday, November 2, at 6 p.m. at the North Bend Public Library. The program will feature original artifacts and reproductions created using the traditional techniques of the indigenous people of the Columbia Plateau. The presentation will explore those materials’ usage and the cultural relevance to the first people of the Columbia Plateau.
Andy Charles is a local artist whose work has been featured many times at the North Bend Public Library and in other local venues. He has served as Artist in Residence at the Carnegie Art Center in Walla Walla, has illustrated two children’s books, and has taught art at a variety of community programs in the North Bend area.
