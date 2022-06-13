Coos Bay Public Library, in partnership with Older Adult Behavioral Health and DHS Adult Protective Services of Coos & Curry, will co-host World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. The event will be held on Tuesday, June 14, from 11 a.m.-noon.
The community is invited to join for a brief overview on different types of abuse and how to report suspected abuse. This event will be held on Zoom (virtual meeting software) but attendees can also come to the library and watch presentation on a big screen.
