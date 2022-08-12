Coos Bay Library sign

The current Coos Bay Public Library sits on Anderson Avenue downtown.

 Zack Demars, The World

The Coos Bay Public Library is hosting a summer bash geared towards young people and families at the Mingus Park Pool  Saturday, August 20, from 4-6 p.m. Young people ages 18 and under are invited to a celebrate summer with a free swim, pizza and snacks. Children under 6 must be accompanied by an adult in the pool; all adults must be accompanied by a child. Each participant can pick up a free book to take home and enjoy throughout the rest of the summer.

The program is part of the library’s ongoing efforts to provide enrichment activities throughout the year for all ages. For information on other activities at the Coos Bay Public Library, visit the Coos Bay Public Library’s website at www.coosbaylibrary.org, call (541) 269-1101 x 236 or email Jennifer Knight at jknight@coosbaylibrary.org.

