The Coos Bay Public Library is seeking teens 12-18 to participate in a Teen Advisory Board. Members of the Advisory Board will help plan events for other teens, learn more about the library, and gain leadership skills.
The group will meet the second Tuesday of each month (January 10, February 14, March 14, April 11) at 3:30 p.m. at the Coos Bay Public Library. No registration is necessary; snacks will be provided. Volunteer service hours are available.
