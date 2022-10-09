Young people ages 6 to 18 are invited to join Ballet Folklorico Ritmo Alegre for a one hour dance workshop and demonstration of traditional Mexican dances Saturday, October 22, from 2-3 p.m. During the workshop, participants will get to see a demonstration by Ballet Folklorico Ritmo Alegre and learn several dances. No experience is necessary.
The program will be offered in both Spanish and English and will be held at the Pacific School of Dance, located at 295 N. 4th Street. Pre-registration is requested; participants can sign up on the Coos Bay Public Library’s website at www.coosbaylibrary.org or by calling (541) 269-1101 x236.
About Ballet Folklorico Ritmo Alegre
Started as a high school club at South Medford High School in 1994, Ballet Folklorico Ritmo Alegre has grown into a regional dance studio. The group performs 20-30 times a year in local events, including the Oregon Shakespeare Festival Green Shows and the Britt Festival. Artistic managing director Ma. Luisa Valentin is a credentialed Folklorico instructor with a diploma from the Amalia Hernandez School of Dance in Mexico City.
Ballet Folklorico Ritmo Alegre’s appearance is made possible through funding from South Coast Education Services. The program is one of a series of programs being offered in Spanish and English for young people and families during 2022-2023 by the Coos Bay Public Library as part of the library’s ongoing efforts to provide services to Spanish speakers in Coos County.
For additional information about programs being offered by the Coos Bay Public Library please contact the library by calling (541) 269-1101 or by visiting the library’s website at http://coosbaylibrary.org.
