Ballet Folklorico

Ballet Folklorico Ritmo Alegre is teaming with the Coos Bay Public Library to offer a one-hour dance workshop Oct. 22.

Young people ages 6 to 18 are invited to join Ballet Folklorico Ritmo Alegre for a one hour dance workshop and demonstration of traditional Mexican dances Saturday, October 22, from 2-3 p.m. During the workshop, participants will get to see a demonstration by Ballet Folklorico Ritmo Alegre and learn several dances. No experience is necessary.   

The program will be offered in both Spanish and English and will be held at the Pacific School of Dance, located at 295 N. 4th Street. Pre-registration is requested; participants can sign up on the Coos Bay Public Library’s website at www.coosbaylibrary.org or by calling (541) 269-1101 x236.

