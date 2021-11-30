Coos Bay Public Library is collaborating with Dan McAvoy of NeighborWorks Umpqua to recruit volunteers for VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) at four different times in the library’s Cedar Room:
Wednesday, December 1, from 3 - 5 p.m. Saturday, December 4, from 3 - 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 29, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, January 8, from 3 - 4:30 p.m.
VITA’s recruiting volunteers of all ages to assist low to moderate income families prepare their taxes for free. No experience necessary. Receive specialized training, become IRS certified, choose your own hours, learn valuable skills and work with experienced tax professionals. Program runs mid-January to April 15. Be part of the VITA team and give back to your community.
For information, contact Dan McAvoy at dmcavoy@nwumpqua.org or 541-670-5054
