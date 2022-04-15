The Coos Bay Public Library will host an all ages, hands-on comic book workshop and author visit Saturday, May 7, at 10 a.m. with award-winning cartoonist Aron Steinke. Steinke is the author and illustrator of the beloved graphic novel series Mr. Wolf’s Class (Scholastic/Graphix), which follows the adventures of a class of anthropomorphic students and their teacher who just so happens to be a wolf.
Limited space is available and pre-registration is required. Contact the Coos Bay Library at 541-269-1101 x236 or visit the Coos Bay Library’s event page at www.coosbaylibrary.org to register. Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult.
The program is being offered with the support from a grant awarded by the Coos County Cultural Coalition. It is the first in a series of hands-on, all ages art programs at the library that highlight Oregon children’s book authors and illustrators. Other programs in the series will be offered in the fall.
For additional information regarding current services and upcoming programs at the Coos Bay Library, contact the library by calling (541) 269-1101 or visit us online at http://coosbaylibrary.org.
