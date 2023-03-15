library
The Friends of the Coquille Library Foundation Inc, (FOCL) successfully ran a bookstore on West 1st Street in Coquille from March 2021 to early January 2022 with books donated from the general public or the Coquille Library. The bookstore was open for business Tue - Sat, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. even throughout the pandemic, and was staffed by a dedicated team of about 15 community volunteers, and the FOCL Board Members. 100 percent of the sales were deposited into the FOCL bank account — $10,626 earned in total during the 10 months the store was open.  All funds raised by the FOCL are used to support Library programs such as the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, and to assist in the renovation of the new library in Coquille.         

The store had a large selection of fiction in both paperback and hardcover, a dedicated children’s section, an impressive collection of westerns, and a smaller selection of reference books on a range of topics, such as sports, history, biographies, and gardening.  We also had a selection of movies, audio books, and music CDs, and some wonderful coffee table books. Our customers appreciated the attention to detail shown by FOCL board members and volunteers in organizing the store prior to opening.  All books were alphabetically organized by author; a time-consuming task, but one that reflected the dedication of the FOCL Board to win customer loyalty and encourage volunteers to help our cause.  We also sold T-shirts and book bags from the store to generate further income.



