The Coos Bay City Council is leaning toward asking voters to support a $25 million bond issue for a new library during the May 2022 election.
The council has been discussing the library for several years after it was determined the existing library downtown was having structural problems due to settling at the location. After looking at the cost to repair the existing building, the city council opted to build a new facility, eventually choosing a location at Tompkins Park, near the National Guard armory.
The city asked the Legislature for help in paying for the library during the recent session, but the request was denied. At that time, the council appeared to be leaning toward waiting until the next legislative session before asking voters to support a bond.
But Tuesday, City Manager Rodger Craddock said three local groups supporting the library wanted the city to move forward now. The three groups said they would offer their full support during the election cycle.
“There’s a host of support for the library,” Craddock said. “They believe it’s wise not to wait but to go out to vote of the people.”
Because the site was recently added to the Empire Urban Renewal District, urban renewal funds can be used to do site improvements before construction.
City Engineer Jennifer Wirsing said the city wants to move forward with work at the site. She said the city would like to advertise for an architect, engineer and biologist to create a team that would design the library. Not having a plan in place hurt the city when asking the Legislature for money this year.
That team could design the library, increasing the odds the city could get state support in two years.
“I think in the meantime, we’re looking at a couple things that have to happen in order to keep our current library building open,” Craddock told the council. “One would be to replace the roof. We don’t expect it to last 10 years or 20 years with the building shifting, but it would at least stop the rain entering the building. In addition, we do need to replace one of the emergency exit doors. It is now not functioning.”
Craddock said a group of city leaders recently toured the existing library to get a first-hand look at the problems.
“There is obviously signs of distress on the exterior walls,” Craddock said. “One of the corners has slumped. None of the large beams appear to be coming apart. Most of the damage we’re seeing right now is from rain. If we can slow that down, we can stop the deterioration of the building. Even if we do all that, I don’t expect we can get more than a couple more years.”
Craddock said under the best circumstances, the existing library will be functional for maybe seven years.
“The fact we got denied funding from the Legislature, does that mean we can’t reapply,” Councilor Carmen Matthews asked. “Is it possible to do a bond for half the amount?”
Craddock said the city can reapply, but if the council does a bond, it should do the full amount. If funding becomes available from another source, the city would not have to sell as many bonds, which would lower the cost to taxpayers.
“We need to move forward on it,” Mayor Joe Benetti said. “We need to do something. I guess we follow the suggestion of the library board and the steering committee.”
Councilor Rob Miles agreed, saying the city must have a library so he supported moving forward.
“This is a bigger project that just a library,” Councilor Stephanie Kilmer said. “It’s a community center.”
Because the council meeting was only a work session, no vote was taken. The library bond question will be back in front of the council soon.
