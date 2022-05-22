A bond package to fund a new library and 9-1-1 call center at John Topits Park went down to defeat during the primary election Tuesday.
The $20 million bond package was proposed to build a new library and add the 9-1-1 call center. The Coos Bay City Council proposed the bond, saying the existing library downtown is falling apart and the city is obligated to have a library facility in Coos Bay. The city spent years looking for a location before deciding on Topits Park, near the middle lake.
With 2,169 ballots counted, 1,324 voters, or 61.04%, voted against the bond package while 845 voters, or 38.96%, voted in favor of it.
While no one was available to speak after results were released Tuesday, both Mayor Joe Benetti and City Manager Rodger Craddock said if the bond vote failed, the city would have to look for new ways to fund construction of the library.
In a race too close to call, a bond package to fund repairs in the North Bend School District is also behind, but the margin is razor thin. with 2,483 ballots counted, 1,251 voters cast ballots against the bond while 1,232 voters have cast ballots in favor of the bond.
The vote is the second time in two years the North Bend School District has asked voters to approve a bond. The first bond was voted down, so the school board came back with a smaller bond that would not have increased the tax rate.
With enough votes still outstanding, the outcome of the vote has not been finalized.
A proposal to authorize a short-term lodging tax in Charleston passed handily. With 9,470 votes counted, 5,624 ballots, or 59.39%, were cast in support of the tax while 3,846 votes, or 40.61%, were cast against it.
The passage will impose a 9.5% tax on hotel and other short-term rentals in Charleston and Cape Arago. The money will allow Charleston to create a convention and visitors bureau and will also increase security and clean-up efforts in Charleston.
Final results will not be known for a week as state law allows ballots mailed by today to be counted up to seven days after the election.
