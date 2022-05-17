A bond package to fund a new library and 9-1-1 call center at John Topics Park is failing in early results released by the Coos County clerk’s office.
With 2,169 ballots counted, 1,324 voters, or 61.04%, have voted against the bond package while 845 voters, or 38.96%, have voted in favor of it.
A bond package to fund repairs in the North Bend School District is also behind, but the margin is razor thin. with 2,483 ballots counted, 1,251 voters have cast ballots against the bond while 1,232 voters have cast ballots in favor of the bond.
A proposal to authorize a short-term lodging tax in Charleston appears to be passing handily in the early results. With 9,470 votes counted, 5,624 ballots, or 59.39%, have been cast in support of the tax while 3,846 votes, or 40.61%, have been cast against it.
The county clerk’s office said the results are from ballots cast prior to Election Day. Votes cast today will be counted and released later tonight. Final results will not be known for a week as state law allows ballots mailed by today to be counted up to seven days after the election.
This post will be updated as new results come in.
