Coos Bay logo

The City of Coos Bay is seeking volunteers to fill openings on the Library Board. Applications are available from the city manager’s office during the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, by calling 541- 269-8912, or on the city’s website at www.coos.bay.org or email Christine Sylvester at csylvester@coosbayor.gov.

Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Thursday, June 30. Applicants will be contacted for interviews, and appointments will be made by the city council at the July 18 regular council meeting.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Looking back: If you were graduating this year from High School, what would you choose to do now?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments