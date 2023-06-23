The City of Coos Bay is seeking volunteers to fill openings on the Library Board. Applications are available from the city manager’s office during the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, by calling 541- 269-8912, or on the city’s website at www.coos.bay.org or email Christine Sylvester at csylvester@coosbayor.gov.
Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Thursday, June 30. Applicants will be contacted for interviews, and appointments will be made by the city council at the July 18 regular council meeting.
