The Lower Umpqua Library District has received a $7,681.73 federal American Rescue Plan Act grant for neighborhood libraries.
The Lower Umpqua Library District received the grant in a very competitive process; less than a third of the total funding requested was approved. Grants were made possible thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
The federal funds were included in the American Rescue Plan Act to help libraries, museums and related nonprofits promote digital inclusion and connectivity, address needs arising from the COVID-19 pandemic as well as general support efforts to provide equitable services to communities.
Upon learning that the Lower Umpqua Library District received the grant, Sue Cousineau, library director/district manager, said, “This is so exciting. The Neighborhood Libraries will bring reading materials out of the library to the communities. Everyone will have access.”
The federal funds will be used to purchase materials to build seven neighborhood libraries. Volunteers will construct and place the libraries throughout the district including Ash Valley, Scottsburg, Smith River, Gardiner and Winchester Bay. Other volunteers will manage the libraries letting staff know when they need to be replenished and with the type of reading material.
For information about the federal library grants, visit the Institute of Museum and Library Services website at https://imls.gov. More information about American Rescue Plan Act grants awarded by the State Library of Oregon, including other grant recipients, is available at https://libguides.osl.state.or.us/lstagrants/arpaawards.
