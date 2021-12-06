The Coos Bay and North Bend Public Libraries are teaming up to offer a monthly Read and Craft Book Club for young people in grades 4-8. Beginning December 1, participants can pick up a free copy of a book and a themed craft at the Coos Bay or North Bend Library. The first Tuesday of the month at 4 p.m., the libraries will jointly host an online book discussion and craft time on Zoom. Young people can participate in one or all of the discussions. Limited kits and books are available, but, additional copies of the titles are available at the library for checkout.
Read and Craft Club will kickoff reading The Truth As Told By Mason Buttle by Leslie Connor. The first meeting will happen Tuesday, January 4, at 4 p.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85870526888.
Mason Buttle doesn’t have it easy. In addition to being the biggest, sweatiest kid in his grade,15 months ago, Mason's best friend, Benny Kilmartin, turned up dead in the Buttle family's orchard. An investigation drags on, and Mason can’t understand why Lieutenant Baird won't believe the story Mason has told about that day. Both Mason and his new friend, tiny Calvin Chumsky, are relentlessly bullied by the other boys in their neighborhood. When Calvin goes missing, Mason finds himself in trouble again. He's desperate to figure out what happened to Calvin and, eventually, Benny. But will anyone believe him? Tragic, hopeful, and moving it will appeal to readers who enjoyed Wonder by R.J. Palacio or the Wishtree by Katherine Applegate.
Upcoming titles include Pax by Sara Pennypacker and Hello, Universe by Erin Entrada Kelly. For information regarding current services or programming being offered by the Coos Bay Public Library, contact the library by calling (541) 269-1101 or by visiting the library’s website at http://coosbaylibrary.org. For information about current services being offered by the North Bend Public Library, contact the library at (541) 756-0400 or visit https://northbendoregon.us/library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In