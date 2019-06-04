NORTH BEND — The Liberty Theatre, home of Little Theatre on the Bay since 1959, has received a $35,000 grant from the Oregon Community Foundation to begin Phase IV construction and renovations, which will include better accessibility at the theater and enhance the range of presentable shows.
The grant to LTOB was contributed from three sources administered by the Oregon Community Foundation: Fred W. Fields Fund, Irene Gerlinger Swindells Fund and Blair A. Holman and Virginia I Tabor Fund.
Key elements of the Phase IV renovations include a lobby-level accessible green room and set construction area so that cast, crew and band can move on a single level from the front doors to the backstage area and onto the stage - a blessing for those with mobility issues.
Also addressed will be upgrading the fly loft to allow for more backdrops and scenes and a new heating and cooling system to improve air quality in the historic theater. Total cost for the project will be close to $500,000 with a completion date in mid-2020.
Phase IV is part of a seven-phase capital campaign designed to complete all restoration work by the Liberty Theatre’s 100th anniversary in 2024. The campaign, which began in 2015, proceeds under the design guidance of George Kramer, historic preservationist and former chairman of the Oregon Heritage Commission, and LTOB’s Restoration Committee.
To contribute financially to the restoration effort, LTOB has established the Liberty Walk of Fame at the outside front entryway. All are invited to honor themselves, a family member or business with a tile inscription, available from $250 to $500 contingent on placement near the center Liberty Theatre logo.
Other ways people can support this project include purchasing a name plaque on one of the new mezzanine windows, and for a substantial (tax-deductible) donation name, name the brand-new set construction area or green room. Pick up a flyer at the Liberty, or contact Jeanne at restoration@thelibertytheatre.org 541-267-4006.