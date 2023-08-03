Many local residents have fallen in love with the historic Liberty Theatre built in 1924.
Some local residents shared how they not only fell in love with the historic theatre – but at the Liberty Theatre.
In 1933, Cynthia Ruth Brigham was 17 and working at the ticket office of the Gorst and King Bus Co. in North Bend for a dollar per day when a young man, Arnold Fred Helm, asked her if she’d go to a show with him at the Liberty Theatre.
After hesitating at first, Cynthia agreed, thinking ‘What could it hurt? He seems very nice.’
It was the first of many good times together, including other shows at the Liberty Theatre. One year after their first date they were married, and the marriage lasted a lifetime. They were wonderful parents to their two daughters, Connie Helm Young of Bandon and Jennifer Kay Helm of North Bend.
Beth Younker met a nice fellow who had recently moved to the area from Michigan in 1952. She immediately had an attraction to him, but she was shy and wasn’t sure if he would be interested. She was surprised and excited when the phone rang and he asked her to go to a movie at the Liberty Theatre. They were married the next year. It was the beginning of a nearly 50-year-relationship together.
Pat Richardson was working at West Coast Telephone Company the summer of 1953, when a young man she knew asked her to movie at the Liberty Theatre. She remembered driving with him, top down on the convertible car to the theatre, and sitting on the on the fancy blue seats inside the theatre. She doesn’t recall the name of the movie, but will always remember her first date with her husband at the Liberty Theatre.
Tom and Wanda Graham first noticed each other during the summer of 1947, when Wanda was working at the concessions stand selling popcorn at the Liberty Theatre. Eventually, after a high school football game, Tom got the courage to ask her to go to a show (at the Liberty Theatre of course) and Wanda smiled, nodding her head, “I thought you’d never ask.”
Lionel Youst still recalls the time period when he saw a movie at the Liberty Theatre almost every week from 1945 to 1946. One Saturday matinee, he and a girl in his grade sat together about halfway down the aisle, when she unexpectedly gave him his first kiss on the lips.
“I still haven’t forgotten it to this day,” he recalled in a letter. “I think I could still point out the seat I was in at the time.”
Liberty Theatre Spokesperson Jeanne Woods decided to share some of these love letters (with permission) shortly after learning that the Theatre had been accepted in the National Register of Historic Places.
The National Park Service — which maintains the National Register of Historic Places — accepted the nomination in June, 2023.
"On behalf of the Little Theatre Board of Directors and its Restoration Committee, I’d like to say that we are thrilled for the National Historic Register placement. It’s such an honor that the Liberty Theatre is now recognized as being culturally significant to North Bend and the entire Bay Area,” Woods said.
“Our local community has always understood this, since the building has hosted first jobs, first dates and first kisses that have all been a part of the Liberty lore. Now the rest of the United States can understand it too. We hope that people travel from all over the country to visit us here at the Liberty and see the beauty and grace of this historic theatre,” she said.
Thousands of people entered the doors of the Liberty when it was a movie palace from 1924 to 1956, and thousands more have enjoyed it as the performing arts showplace of Little Theatre on the Bay, the group who has operated it since 1959, and purchased it in 1974.
Woods wanted to the thank George Kramer, noted historic theatre consultant, and the City of North Bend for their help in securing the theatre’s placement on the national historic registrar.
