Liberty Theatre

Liberty Theatre in North Bend.

 Contributed

The Liberty Theatre is among Oregon’s latest entries in the National Register of Historic Places. Oregon’s State Advisory Committee on Historic Preservation (SACHP) recommended the nomination at their February 2023 meeting. The National Park Service — which maintains the National Register of Historic Places — accepted this nomination in June 2023.

The Liberty Theatre is located at the SW corner of the intersection of Sherman and Washington avenues, at the southern end of downtown North Bend, Oregon.

