{{featured_button_text}}
Liberty groundbreaking

From left, Jeanne Woods, Mike Vaughan, Jeremy Howell, Aymee Pedder, Josie Reid, and architect Stewart Woods cut a ribbon on the groundbreaking of Liberty Theatre's stage IV expansion project Thursday morning. 

 ADAM ROBERTSON THE WORLD

NORTH BEND — Groundbreaking was held Thursday for Phase IV of the historic Liberty Theatre in downtown North Bend.

Phase IV is a 2,268 square-foot addition to the existing theater building on the southwest side.

The new addition will house a workshop area to build sets, and a green room, including restroom for the cast and crew.

Currently a vacant lot, it was purchased in 1974 by Little Theatre on the Bay, and was paid off in 1994. Little Theatre on the Bay has contracted with a local firm, Scott Partney Construction to build the addition.

The project cost for Phase IV will be approximately $500,000, with completion scheduled by July 2020.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
0
0
0