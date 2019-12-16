NORTH BEND — Groundbreaking was held Thursday for Phase IV of the historic Liberty Theatre in downtown North Bend.
Phase IV is a 2,268 square-foot addition to the existing theater building on the southwest side.
The new addition will house a workshop area to build sets, and a green room, including restroom for the cast and crew.
Currently a vacant lot, it was purchased in 1974 by Little Theatre on the Bay, and was paid off in 1994. Little Theatre on the Bay has contracted with a local firm, Scott Partney Construction to build the addition.
The project cost for Phase IV will be approximately $500,000, with completion scheduled by July 2020.