Southwestern Oregon Community College’s popular Geology Lecture Series continues for the 2021-22 academic year with the talk Lessons at the School of Hard Knocks: From the Ozone Hole to Global Climate Change at 7 p.m., Tuesday, February 8, via Livestream at the College website (https://livestream.com/swocc/geology2021-22).
Wonder what happened to the ozone hole? Concerned about climate change? Dr. Sean Davis, Research Scientist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, will delve into these important issues. Davis earned his BS from the University of Tulsa and PhD from the University of Colorado. Davis’ research focuses on understanding interactions between changes in atmospheric composition and circulation, with a particular focus on the upper troposphere to stratosphere.
Dr. Davis is one of the creators of The Stratospheric Water and OzOne Satellite Homogenized (SWOOSH) data set is a merged record of stratospheric ozone and water vapor measurements taken by a number of limb sounding and solar occultation satellites over the previous 30 years. He is the lead of the International Space Science Institute’s Tropical Width Diagnostics Intercomparison Project which looks at large-scale atmospheric circulation patterns. He is also a chapter co-lead and active member of SPARC – Stratosphere-troposphere Processes And their Role in Climate, which coordinates international efforts to bring knowledge of the atmosphere to bear on issues regarding climate variability and prediction.
The lecture will be streamed live, online. A Q & A session with the speaker will follow. Advance questions may be sent to Ron Metzger at rmetzger@socc.edu. All talks are archived for later viewing.
All lectures in the series are free. Future talks for spring 2022 are currently being arranged. Lecture Series Sponsors include, DB Western, Southwestern Foundation, and The Mill Casino & Resort. For additional information contact Ron Metzger at rmetzger@socc.edu or 541-888-7216.
