COQUILLE — More than 10,000 members of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks and guests have gathered in San Antonio, Texas, from July 1–4 for the BPO Elks’ National Convention and the Order’s 150th anniversary celebration. During the convention, Leslie A. Hofer, of Coquille, was installed as district deputy to the BPO Elks national president for lodges in the Southwest District of the Oregon State Elks Association. She will serve a one-year term.
The BPO Elks is one of the premier patriotic and charitable organizations in the United States of America and is committed to making our communities better places to live. This year, the Order anticipates that it will donate approximately $353 million in cash, gifts, and time to help the needy, students, people with special needs, active-duty members of the US armed forces and their families, veterans, and charitable organizations.
The BPO Elks has taken the following vow to our nation’s veterans: “So long as there are veterans, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks will never forget them,” and each year Elks volunteers keep this promise by visiting thousands of hospitalized veterans and supporting veterans and active-duty members of the military. Elks furnish veterans with food, comfort care items, therapeutic items, and gifts; provide recreational activities at military bases and hospitals; and stand ready to assist veterans in any way possible. Last year alone, Elks’ contributions provided more than $40.8 million to more than 300 US Department of Veterans Affairs medical centers, clinics, and state care facilities, as well as to homeless veterans. The BPO Elks also awards college scholarships totaling more than $4.6 million, and the Elks National Foundation’s Community Investments Program provides more than $12 million to local lodges across the country to help them enrich their communities.
To learn more, visit www.elks.org