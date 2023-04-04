Douglas County

On March 17, Albert Lampert (69) of Glendale was found guilty of 21 misdemeanor charges relating to criminal trespassing and wildlife violations in Douglas County Circuit Court. 

He was convicted by a jury of his peers after a 3-day trial.  The charges stemmed from an elk decoy operation that occurred in November 2020 by OSP Fish & Wildlife Troopers from the Roseburg and Coos Bay Area Commands. The investigation was concluded in January 2020 with a search warrant being served at Mr. Lampert’s residence.

