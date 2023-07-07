Last week, the Oregon Senate passed House Bill 3382 B which allows the local government to adopt limited land use exceptions within the jurisdiction of the International Port of Coos Bay for channel improvements.
“I appreciate all of the work that has gone into this bill and the support of my colleagues to move it forward,” said Senator David Brock Smith (R-Port Orford). “With key investments by the state we achieved in another piece of legislation this session, HB 3382 is critical to having a streamlined clear process to allow the Port to alter its federal navigation channels to accommodate ships and attract both public and private investment.”
Maintaining a deep-water port requires periodic maintenance to ensure that a minimum depth is provided for shipping vessels. House Bill 3382 B outlines circumstances under which a local government may adopt an exception to land use planning goals related to estuarine resources for the International Port of Coos Bay.
“The potential Pacific Coast Intermodal Terminal at the International Port of Coos Bay will bring billions in investments and thousands of jobs to southwest Oregon. Additionally, our producers will save considerable dollars in transportation costs, having a local facility for export, as well as our residents having goods delivered closer to home,” concluded Senator Brock Smith.
HB 3382 B now awaits a signature from the Governor.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In